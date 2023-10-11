PART I of the Punjab Census of 1921, embodying the report prepared by Messrs L Middleton, ICS, and SM Jacob, ICS, Superintendents, has just been issued. In the Introductory Chapter, Middleton explains that in previous reports, matters connected with religion, customs, languages and structures of society were dealt with in great detail, and, therefore, in the present report, the industrial and economic conditions of the people in the province have alone been examined at length in the light of the statistics obtained. This change will, we are sure, be generally welcomed because its inevitable result is that the census report follows the lines of those prepared for European countries and consequently one finds in it many interesting comparisons between Indian and European conditions. Coming to the report, we find that Punjab has an area of 136,905 square miles with a population of 25,101,060. Among the Indian provinces, Punjab is at the fifth rank in terms of population. Of the total population, the Mussalmans’ number is 12,955,141; Hindus 9,125,202; Sikhs 3,110,000; Christians 346,259; Jains 46,019; Buddhists 5,918; Parsis 598 and Jews 36. The Mussalman population increased by 5.5 per cent during the decade as compared to 8 per cent in the previous decade. The Hindu population increased by 4 per cent as compared with a decrease of 15.2 per cent in the previous decade. The Sikh population rose by 7.9 per cent. These variations are explained in great detail.