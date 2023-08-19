The question of a pledge

THE Managing Committee of the Bombay branch of the National Home Rule League has just passed a resolution urging the electors to demand from candidates who solicit their votes the pledge of the National Conference with regard to the calling of a National Convention in 1924 to draft a Constitution giving dominion status to India. For our part, we believe only in the pledge. Just as in England the cry of all who believed in Reform was for the Bill, the whole Bill and nothing but the Bill, so at the present time in India the cry must be for Swaraj, entire Swaraj and nothing but Swaraj. Conventions and conferences are very good things as mere instruments. They are never good enough as a war cry, and what does count in an election in a case like ours is a war cry that is at once the expression of the people’s present misery and the mirror of their hope. Such a war cry is Swaraj, and what we do want the electors, both for the Provincial and Central Legislatures, to do is, as a rule, not to return any candidate who is not prepared to join in a demand for the immediate transfer of all governmental power and authority in the Provincial sphere and the transfer of the bulk of that power and authority in the central sphere to the people’s representative; the residue, including the military administration, remaining a reserved subject only for a limited specified period, though even in respect of this subject the power of influencing the government by discussion and division shall be fully conceded to the Legislature. When the Legislatures are reconstituted on this basis, it ought not to be difficult to get all the conventions that you want for the actual drafting of the Constitution and the settlement of other preliminaries.