The Question of Gratitude

THE Civil and Military Gazette is guilty of charging Indian politicians with ingratitude, and then citing the specific case of our recent reference to Lord Chelmsford in proof of the charge. Regarding Indian politicians lacking gratitude, there never have been a set of politicians in any part of the world or any age to whom gratitude was so much an article of faith as it is to them. Every single European man or woman who has evinced any sympathy with India and her struggle for freedom during the last forty years has been acclaimed as a friend and benefactor. The gratitude has been so effective at times as to cause surprise to westerners whose mentality is different. It was not long ago that an “extremist” politician in proposing a vote of thanks to a European President of the Congress knelt down before him, and more recently the so-called “extremists” actually risked a split in the Congress camp in their anxiety to honour a British woman who had placed herself at the head of the movement for self-government. At the present moment, there is no man in our public life who is more trusted or held in affection than Mr. C.F. Andrews. Nor is this expression of gratitude confined only to non-official Europeans. Who does not know that few among our public men of the older generation ever received a greater homage from the heart of their educated countrymen than Hume and Wedderburn, and Cotton, all of whom had been officials? And could anything have been more touching than the farewell which the whole of unofficial India gave to the greatest of her Viceroys — Lord Ripon. The other absurdity is even more glaring. Talk of gratitude to Lord Chelmsford! Is the Gazette unaware that few Viceroys in India have been more unpopular than his lordship?