The Question of Mandate

WE have seen in our leading article that the President of the Special Congress is strongly and emphatically in favour of Council entry. But there is one thing which clearly distinguishes him from the Swaraj party. He believes in the mandatory character of all Congress resolutions, except those which involve questions of principle; and as the question of Council entry does not, in his opinion, belong to the latter category, he would want either party to the present controversy to implicitly accept the decision of the Congress, whether that decision is in favour of or against Council entry. “I wish to make it quite clear,” he said, “that there can be only one possible method of our entering the Councils. The Congress should not only issue a mandate but also undertake direction. But today, if you decide against entering the Councils, no single person or party, as I have already emphasised, should advance one step further. I altogether deny that the question is of such a character as to justify our disobeying the national organisation in case of a difference of opinion.” We need scarcely say that the weight and volume of opinion in the Swaraj party is entirely against this view. That party does think, and in this we are entirely at one with it, that the question is of such a character as to justify independent action on the part of the pro-entry party in case the Congress does not give it the requisite permission. We may go farther and point out, as we have done already, that Mahatma Gandhi himself is entirely with them in this matter. It was with particular reference to this matter that he said in an article: “Let us not push the mandate theory to ridiculous extremes, and become slaves to resolutions of majorities.”

#Congress