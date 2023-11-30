The Question of Pay

ON one point we are unable to agree with the witnesses. They were opposed not merely to an increase in the emoluments of Europeans over the existing standard, but also to any reduction in the emolument of the Indian members. On the first point, there is no difference of opinion whatever in this country. The overwhelming majority of Indians, however, are definitely in favour of a reduction in the emoluments of the Indian officers. The absolute necessity and desirability of such reduction, in the paramount interests of national economy, is in fact, one of the strongest reasons for the discontinuance of European recruitment. The present emoluments of the higher Services were calculated on the basis of the overwhelming majority of their members being European, whose standard of life is higher than that of Indians of the same classes, and for many of whom service in India means separation from their homes during the best part of their lives and expenses incidental to such separation. On no other hypothesis could the extravagantly high rates of emoluments existing in India be defended for one single moment. To say that these rates should continue for all time and survive the Indianisation of the Services is to talk the language of manifest absurdity. At the same time, as we have said already, we are not in favour of any reduction in the case of the existing members, and are opposed even to a reduction in the case of the new Indian recruits until European recruitment has been definitely stopped. We cannot allow two men, one Indian and another European, to be recruited for the same Service at the same time and yet be paid differently.