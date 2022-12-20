The Question of Pensions

A CORRESPONDENT tells the British public that it is their dread about the future which is “keeping European members of the Service from availing themselves of the proportionate pension scheme, which one and all recognise as attractive.” “Servicemen” he writes, “are afraid of losing their grip on their jobs, lest, while they are in retirement, any violent change in the relations between the two countries should mean the total loss of even their meagre pensions. There is no guarantee that the British tax-payer in such an eventuality will take over this charge. On the other hand, it is not unlikely that with their access to power the Indian Assembly may, in a fit of economy, cast the pension burden off their own shoulders.” It does not occur to the correspondent and those for whom he speaks that they are betraying a lack of faith not so much in India as in their own country. The assumption that underlies the fear they express is that in the event of a settlement of the Indian problem being arrived at, England will neither make sure that India shall continue to pay the pensions of her past European servants, nor undertake to pay them herself. For the rest, it is a matter of common sense that the attitude of India in regard to this matter in the future will depend upon the attitude of the European members of the Services themselves and their countrymen at present towards the Indian problem. If this is friendly, and if full and complete self-government is not withheld from India, no man who knows anything about her can for a moment believe that she will fail to fulfil all her obligations to the last limit. The question of her taking any extreme step like that referred to by the correspondent can only arise if self-government has to be wrested from an unwilling partner by extreme methods.