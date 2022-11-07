THE QUESTION OF POLICY

SO far we are generally with the Nehru party. When, however, we come to the question of the policy to be followed by the Non-co-operators in the Council we find our sympathies equally divided between the two sides, and feel inclined to say to them “you both are wrong.” The pro-entry party lays down four propositions; (1) that Non-co-operators should contest the election on the issue of the redress of the Punjab and Khilafat wrongs and immediate Swarajya; (2) that if they are in a majority not sufficient to prevent a quorum they should withdraw immediately after taking their seats; (3) that if they are in a majority not sufficient to prevent a quorum they should follow the policy of obstruction; and (4) that if they are returned in a minority they should, as in the second case, withdraw in a body and thus materially reduce the strength of the Council. The first of these proposals we accept, subject to the reservation that immediate Swarajya is quite sufficient as an election issue, and includes the other two, so far as they can be made an issue. The second we consider improbable and the fourth is nearly as futile as not going to the Councils at all. “Nearly” because its negative effect in preventing the presence of undesirable members would not be without some value. The third, therefore, is the only alternative. Pandit Nehru and his friends have not been able to make a clear case for it. A policy of obstruction, whether followed by a majority or a minority, would not, as the other party seems to imagine, violate the oath. On that point, Pandit Nehru’s position is invincible. Nor would there be anything immoral in obstruction, anything in the least degree inconsistent with the principle of Non-co-operation. The question is of expediency.