THE REFORMS AND SWARAJ

WE have said that at the root of the great difference between Mr. Das’s Presidential address at the Gaya Congress and Mr. Sastri’s address as President of the Liberal Federation lies the fact that while the former considers that the battle for India’s constitutional liberty has only begun and must be carried on with undiminished vigour until the goal is reached, Mr. Sastri seems to imagine that in the main it has already been fought and won. Nothing else can be meant by the emphasis which Mr. Sastri lays on the education of the electorate, on the electorate giving a mandate to its representatives to try and secure provincial autonomy as early as possible, on these representatives passing resolutions in their respective Councils electing an All-India Convention for the purpose, and by his statement that “it would be largely a question of how thoroughly the constituencies have been educated and what momentum the demand for provincial autonomy has gathered”, whether the Governors would allow these resolutions or not. So far as all this means the assertion of the popular will with a view to bending the bureaucracy to it, we are emphatically in agreement with Mr. Sastri. We certainly think that if the constituencies are in earnest and will return members of the proper sort to the Councils, the Councils will play a far more important part in the evolution of Indian self-government than they have done yet. That is precisely the reason why we have been urging incessantly and with reiterated emphasis all these months the supreme necessity of the Congress lifting the embargo on elections to the Councils. That is why we deeply regret the decision of the Gaya Congress in this vitally important matter.