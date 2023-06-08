THE RESIGNATIONS

THE drastic action which practically the whole body of non-Muslim members of the Lahore Municipal Committee has just taken will go down in history as the first effective step taken by the representatives of the non-Muslim communities of this Province against the Education Minister’s policy. In making this remark, we are by no means oblivious of the representation which the whole body of Hindu members of the Punjab Legislative Council and one half of the Sikh members addressed to His Excellency the Governor on this subject last year. But that representation, besides putting forward the questionable suggestion that the minister should be dismissed by the Governor, laboured under the fatal drawback that it did not give fitting expression to the resentment which the policy of the minister had evoked among the non-Muslim communities of Punjab. It asked the Governor to do what the signatories considered to be His Excellency’s duty, but there was no indication in it that they themselves were prepared to do their duty. This essential weakness of the position taken up by the non-Muslim members became unmistakably clear some weeks later when the Governor sent a reply to their representation, which amounted to a curt refusal to intervene and to at least a tacit support of the minister’s action. The non-Muslim city fathers have left no room for this change of weakness. They have, while scrupulously refraining from throwing out any suggestion to the Governor or anyone else, given their protest the most effective form which it was in their own power to give it.