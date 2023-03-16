THE die is cast. With the announcement of the terms of reference to the Royal Commission on the Services in India, the hope of a section of the so-called constitutional party, that the idea of appointing the Commission might yet be given up, is dashed to the ground. Not that there was any reasonable ground for this hope. Despite the talk of a new era in India, in not a single case of any importance has British statesmanship, whether in India or England, so far changed its mind or its plan in deference to the wishes of the people of India. Now as ever, promises and assurances regarding the good times, when India shall be the supreme mistress of her own house, are our staple food; there is no actual approach to it in any crucial matter. But it is undeniable that despite so many rude awakenings and disappointments in the past, there were some among us who did believe that the all but universal condemnation of the decision of His Majesty’s Government in this matter might lead to a revocation of it. That belief is now completely shattered. It had been expected that even if a Commission were appointed, it would not be asked to and would not do anything inconsistent with the professed desire of the British Government and British Parliament to establish full and complete self-government in India as soon as circumstances permitted. The actual terms of reference to the Commission have completely belied this expectation. By one of them, the Commission is asked to enquire into “the recruitment of Europeans and Indians respectively, for which provision should be made under the Constitution established by the Act and the best methods of ensuring and maintaining such recruitment.”