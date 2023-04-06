The Salt Duty and Civil Disobedience

THE resolution passed by the Bengal Provincial Conference at its last session advocating resort to civil disobedience is open to exception. In the first place it is doubtful if so drastic a weapon in the hands of the people as non-co-operation should ever be used merely for rousing enthusiasm in the country. Enthusiasm, in fact, should be the cause of resort to civil disobedience rather than its effect. Not that we are unaware that a campaign of civil disobedience does in certain circumstances create enthusiasm. None of us can have forgotten the wave of enthusiasm that passed over a large part of the country in connection with the campaign of civil disobedience in 1922. In Bengal alone, we have heard from a reliable source, there were as many as 60 thousand persons ready for civil disobedience when Chauri Chaura changed the plan of the leaders. But this was because the civil disobedience then offered by the Congress was itself the outcome of strong feeling. A deliberate attack had been made by the bureaucracy upon two of the most deeply cherished rights of the people, and Congressmen were out to vindicate those rights. It was in no sense a case of resorting to civil resistance only for rousing enthusiasm in the country. The second ground on which the resolution is open to criticism is that it is not clear how the salt duty is to be resisted, except by a very small section of the community among whom are perhaps not many non-co-operators. The majority are only consumers of salt, and for them non-co-operation in the matter would only mean refusing to buy salt at the enhanced price. The very fact that the resolution only advises non-co-operators to try to disobey the law shows that the Conference was not at all sure of its ground.