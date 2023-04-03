THE SARGODHA CONFERENCE

THE keynote of the proceedings of the Punjab Provincial Conference which recently met at Sargodha was the prevailing sense of the extremely unsatisfactory nature of the present intercommunal position in Punjab, and of the necessity of our doing everything in our power to improve this position. Many matters were referred to both in the resolutions and in the speeches, but everybody felt that there was one matter which overshadowed all others—how best and most effectively to solve the Hindu-Muslim problem. It is this problem which has brought Congress politics to an extremely critical pass in this Province; it is in the solution to this problem that the key to the solution to all other problems, and especially that one problem which comprehends and sums up all others to a people in our position — the problem of Swaraj — is in present circumstances to be found. There are those among us who think that the best way of solving this problem is to carry out the constructive programme and do other work which can be done unitedly. But those who hold this view do not seem to be aware that no matter through the operation of what causes, a stage has now been reached in this Province when united work of any kind has become difficult because of the differences between Hindus and Mussalmans. This is to be regretted and God knows that we have tried our level best to prevent things from coming to such a pass. The position that we have taken up from the first is that, be the differences between the two communities what they may, they must transcend them to their united love of freedom and to a community of effort for attaining it, on the basis, among other things, of toleration of each other’s effort both to improve their respective positions and to ventilate their respective grievances.