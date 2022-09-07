WE never knew that the British nation was so sentimental as the Pioneer represents it to be. In its latest issue the journal writes:-- “The adoption by the Council of State and the Legislative Assembly of the resolutions relating to Mr. Lloyd George’s speech would be tantamount to direct censure of the Prime Minister of England. If those who are anxious to secure the passing of the resolutions are indifferent to the sentiments of the British nation, there is nothing more to be said as far as they are concerned.” We do not deny that the passing of the resolutions would be tantamount to a vote of censure upon Mr. Lloyd George. But is the procedure unknown in England? If not, why should it shock the sentiments of the British nation? And are the sentiments of the Indian nation of no account? Did the Premier show much regard for those sentiments when he spoke on the necessity of maintaining for all time the British Civil Service with all its functions and privileges? This having been done, the British nation, we feel, does not lack either the intelligence or the sense of fairness to see that India has no other choice in the matter except to use all the constitutional resources at her disposal to make herself heard. We cannot believe that our legislators are so lacking in back-bone as to fall into the trap laid for them by the Pioneer. The supporters of the proposal, writes the journal, appear to be oblivious of the fact that the Reforms are based on an Act of Parliament which no Prime Minister has the power of his own volition to alter. It is not the supporters of the resolutions who are oblivious of this fact, but Mr. Lloyd George himself and his supporters, because it is they who have been describing this Act of Parliament as an experiment.