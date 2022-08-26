The Services Question.

THE question whether the majority of the offices in a particular department are filled at a particular time by members of one particular community is to us, as it has always been, purely subsidiary. We have already said that we would not mind even non-Indians (in which term we do not include Europeans who have made or are prepared to make India their home) filling a certain number of offices even after Swaraj had been established, if India needed their services, and if they themselves were prepared to serve India on the new and radically altered terms. As regards Indians themselves, like all good Indians, Mussalman as well as Hindu, we do look forward to a time when for political, civic and administrative purposes, Hindus, Mussalmans, Sikhs, Jains and Christians would be not only Indians first, everything else afterwards, but Indians first and last. Pending the arrival of that time we are prepared for a certain amount of communal rivalry, and the principle that should determine the conduct of the different communities and their representatives and leaders, in this interval, was thus stated in the Gazette:--“On the practical issue we are in favour of each community and each individual struggling for justice and equality. Indeed we have made no secret of our dissent from those who believe in the doctrine of silently tolerating what one believes to be wrong and unjust. If Mahomedans think that injustice has been or is being done to them, let them by all means strive in every legitimate way to have the injustice removed. Similarly if Hindus think that they are a victim of injustice, let them strive for justice. Let them tolerate each other’s efforts in this behalf. And let neither make the existence of the injustice a ground for standing aside from the struggle for Swaraj or for slackening their effort for attaining it.”