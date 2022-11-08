The Shrines, Temples and Gurdwaras

WE find from the agenda of the present session of the Punjab Legislative Council that it is fully intended not only to introduce the Gurdwara Bill but to refer it to a Select Committee, and take it into consideration and if possible pass it, and this in spite of the fact that the Shiromani Committee would have nothing to do with the Bill and it has been subjected to more or less severe criticism in the Press. We are certain that this is a procedure which public opinion will strongly condemn. We do hope better counsel will prevail and that the consideration of the Bill will be postponed pending a settlement arrived at between the Shiromani Committee and the representatives of the other interests involved. There should be no misunderstanding of our position regarding the general question of Gurdwara Reform. We consider it essential that the principle should be clearly borne in mind and duly recognised that not only the Gurdwaras, but all places of worship belong to the communities and that the Mahants, priests and Mullahs are merely servants or, at best, trustees. As such, they have no personal proprietary right in the properties attached to the shrines or the offerings made by the devotees, and that all they are entitled to is a provision for a decent living for themselves and their immediate dependents. The moment this principle is recognised, the Mahants, Pujaris and Mullahs will begin to understand their real legal position. At present, they regard themselves virtually as proprietors. The principle that the priest of a shrine is nothing more than a servant or a trustee has been recognised by the court of law. The recognition of this principle by the keepers of the shrines and the public at large will do much to clarify the atmosphere. Millions of rupees are being squandered by priests, and valuable waqf property is being daily sold away as if it was the property of the priests.