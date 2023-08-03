THE SIGNS OF THE ASSEMBLY

WHILE the Viceroy, in his prorogation speech, on the whole spoke appreciatively of the spirit and temper exhibited by the first Legislative Assembly, extremist Anglo-Indian journals, whose columns reflect the bureaucratic mind far more faithfully than Viceregal utterances because they are the representatives and champions of the permanent Civil Service and other European Services, are only busy pointing out its sins. The Viceroy had two aims in view in making his speech; first, to show that the Reforms had conferred very real and very large powers upon the elected representatives of the people, powers which they had not been slow to use and which they had on the whole used judiciously and well, and secondly, to show that whenever in the exercise of these powers the Assembly had come into violent collision with himself and his Government, the latter was invariably right. This was the natural position for His Excellency to take, because he was the representative of a government which, in a certain sense, and to a certain moderate extent is interested in the success of the Reforms. Our extremist Anglo-Indian journalist, on the other hand, suffers from no such drawback. His one concern is to perpetuate, or, what is the same thing, indefinitely prolong the rule of the Civil Service and other permanent European Services, and he is shrewd enough to see that he can realise this object only by proving that the Reforms have failed, that those on whom they have conferred new opportunities of service have in the main either thrown away or made a positively wrong use of those opportunities.