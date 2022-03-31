The Sikh League’s Version

THE following statement was made on the basis, we are told, of an enquiry conducted on the spot by Sardar Amar Singh, President of the Sikh League:--- “On the 7th of March, the whole village was surrounded by the Police and a few leaders were arrested. The villagers made a representation to the effect that they were ready to pay the arrears if in future no demand was made; but their request was not granted. The Police made searches in the houses of some leaders and took away the Panchayat papers. The lock of Khalsa School was forced open and the boys’ slates and pencils were broken. The chowki dues were realised by beating the villagers and forcibly seizing the ornaments of their women. The cattle were taken away and the green fodder which the people had brought for their animals was snatched away. Next day again, the beating process began when the houses began to be searched. The people protested and said that they could take away their cattle without harming them in that way, but in vain. The people left their homes and sat down in the Gurdwara to sing and pray. At this, the Police began to disperse them by beating them with the butt-ends of their rifles. Those who rose to advise peace and non-violence were arrested. It is worthy to note that the Government communique does not mention any violence offered by the people. Two by two, the Sikhs were bound by their “kesh” and thrashed, and were not left until they agreed to pay the dues. Those whose cattle were taken away were also beaten until they consented to pay and then their cattle were restored.” These facts are in contradiction to the Government statement that the villagers indulged in violence.