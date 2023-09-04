 THE SPECIAL CONGRESS : The Tribune India

Lahore, Tuesday, September 4, 1923

THE SPECIAL CONGRESS



WITHIN less than a fortnight, the Special Congress will meet at Delhi. Without trying to forecast its success or failure or the exact measure of its achievement, it is safe to assert that no previous session of the Congress, whether ordinary or special, with the sole exception perhaps of the Special Congress held in Calcutta in 1920, had before it a task of such magnitude or such tremendous national importance as the session that is about to begin. In one respect, indeed, the task of the ensuing session is even greater and more important than that of the Calcutta session. The Hindu-Mahomedan problem, which at Calcutta gave no trouble and was, in fact, treated by most people as being fairly on the road to solution, if not actually solved, has today once more become a live issue and opened up a vista of immense possibilities — of good, if we can solve the problem satisfactorily, and of evil if its remains unsolved. It is good from this point of view that the session should synchronise with the release from prison of two of the foremost Mussalman leaders of India, one of whom has always been believed to be a strong pillar of Hindu-Muslim unity, while the other has been an equally strong pillar since the commencement of his association with Mahatma Gandhi. Maulana Mahomed Ali told us in a recent speech that “the so-called release from jail had made him very gloomy because he felt that on his shoulders had fallen the great responsibility of his religion and country in the absence of the great leader, Mahatma Gandhi, who was dearer to him than his brother Shaukat Ali himself.”

