IN one of his many famous speeches, Mr. Gladstone told his countrymen that what they had to contend with was not merely expenditure but the spirit of expenditure. We do not know if Lord Inchcape and his colleagues had the same fact in mind when they wrote the following words in their report, which are destined to become historic:--“The expenditure which has been incurred in the past may have been inevitable, but the question is whether India can afford to maintain military expenditure on the present scale as an insurance against future eventualities. In our opinion, the repeated huge deficits of the last few years, in spite of the imposition of heavy new taxation, have made it clear that India cannot afford this expenditure.” Our only quarrel with the Committee is about the first words. The expenditure which has been incurred in the past was inevitable in only one sense. Distrust, suspicion and narrow-mindedness inspired the military policy of British statesmen all through the past. And need we say that so long as this policy is not abandoned, there is no possibility of reducing the expenditure to a figure at all proportionate to India’s capacity to bear it? The Committee has recorded the significant fact that while, in its own opinion, it may be possible to reduce the military budget after a few years to a sum not exceeding Rs. 50 crores — even this sum, it admits, is more than the taxpayers in India should be called upon to pay — the Commander-in-Chief does not subscribe to this opinion. Both the findings of the Committee and the dissent of the Commander-in-Chief are vitiated by the assumption that the present policy will continue. On any other basis it is difficult to understand either the halting manner in which the Committee recorded its modest opinion or the unwillingness of the Commander-in-Chief to endorse even that opinion.