The Swaraj mission

REFERRING to our observation that if India had followed the lead of Mahatma Gandhi, not, indeed, in carrying out his programme, large parts of which we have always regarded as impracticable, but in the matters of national unity and the concentration of effort on the winning of Swaraj, the position today would have been different from what it is, the Servant of Calcutta writes:-“The winning of Swaraj must be preceded by our going through a discipline and a series of sacrifices to which our friends could not reconcile themselves. Our practical politicians must taste some of the bitterness of failure before they can fully realise the enormity of back-sliding at the hour of crisis.” We do not know which to admire more, the logic of the journal or its sense of fairness. Evidently, according to the writer when a scheme of “discipline” and “sacrifice” is placed before the country, it is the duty of all of us to accept it and carry it out, irrespective of whether we consider it either right or practicable; and when those who do not consider it or rather large parts of it either right or practicable are unable to either accept it or carry it out, they are to be charged with “back-sliding.” The journal should have asked itself whether some of the foremost leaders of the movement, men whose readiness to make sacrifices it, at any rate, would not question, are not exactly in the same position today as those of us who have dissented from some of the most important parts of the programme. Even more illogical and more unfair is the writer’s attempt to throw the responsibility for the failure of certain parts of the non-co-operation programme on those who have been warning their advocates that they would fail.