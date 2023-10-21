THE SWARAJ PARTY’S MANIFESTO

The first thought that arises in one’s mind on a careful and dispassionate perusal of the manifesto just issued by Pandit Motilal Nehru, General Secretary, Swaraj Party, and of which a fairly full summary will be found in our telegraphic columns today, is that it is in some respects a distinct improvement upon the position which has been officially taken up by the party so far. In the first place, it definitely and unequivocally declares that “the Council section of the party is open even to those who are not non-co-operators, provided they sign the Congress creed and an undertaking to be bound by the rules of the party regarding the Councils.” The immediate effect of this declaration ought to be to make not only all nationalists who have not been able to accept the principle, policy or programme of non-co-operation, but that fairly large number of political workers who have hitherto been on the edges of the two main parties in this country, to seriously consider if it is not possible for them to join this party and thus strengthen their own position and that of the party. Secondly, there is the equally important declaration that while the ultimate goal of the party is Swarajya, its immediate claim is “effective control of the existing machinery and system of government”. “The party,” says the manifesto, “will not concern itself with trivial reforms in various departments of the administration to be obtained by the grace of the government, but will insist on the transference of the power to effect necessary reforms from the bureaucracy to the people themselves.” This has always been the position of the nationalist party, and only five years ago it was the position of the party of self-government as a whole.