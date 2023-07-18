 The Tarn Taran Fracas : The Tribune India

Lahore, Wednesday, July 18, 1923

The Tarn Taran Fracas



ELSEWHERE in this issue will be found a long statement issued by the Secretary, Namdhari Pracharak Dal, giving its version of the most deplorable incidents that happened at the Tarn Taran Darbar and its precincts on July 12. It is alleged in this statement that around 4,000 Akalis surrounded at least 40 Namdharis while they were engaged in their usual Amavas Dewan, and attacked them with lathis, hatchets and kirpans without any immediate provocation whatsoever, and that later on the Akalis marched to the Namdhari bunga in the shrine itself and there not only broke open closed rooms and forcibly carried away utensils, flour, clothes and other property but also molested the Namdhari women present there. It is also alleged that the Akalis dragged unconscious Namdharis by their sacred kesh and threw them into the tank and that they beat several Namdharis with a view to make them deny their faith in Guru Ram Singh. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, on the other hand, does not admit any of these facts except that about 30 Namdharis and 14 others were wounded in what it describes as a scuffle. The cause of the scuffle, according to the committee, was that a big procession of Sikhs with Guru Granth Sahib in front of them passed through the parikarma and the Namdharis did not stand up to do honour to the Granth Sahib. Thereupon, it is stated, some Sikhs started bodily lifting up the Namdharis and a scuffle ensued. The Namdharis deny that any such procession passed the parikarma, and aver that their respect for the Granth Sahib is as great as that of any other Sikh.

#Tarn Taran

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

2
Delhi

Pilot, husband thrashed for 'torturing' 10-year-old domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

3
Patiala

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

4
Punjab

Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur as water is released into Ujh river

5
J & K

Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident in Siachen

6
Nation

15 electrocuted in accident at power transformer at Namami Gange site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

7
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

8
Nation

Neither with NDA nor with ‘INDIA’: 11 political parties with 91 MPs have not joined any alliance

9
Nation

Manipur horror: Tension in hills areas after May 4 video of two women paraded naked surfaces

10
Trending

Is Tina Dabi's pregnancy reason she bid farewell to Jaisalmer and proceeded on leave

Don't Miss

View All
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Top News

Session set to be stormy, Oppn to rake up Manipur, ordinance

Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance

Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...

9 die, 13 injured as speeding car ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad

9 killed, 10 injured as speeding Jaguar car ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad

The accident occurs past midnight at ISKCON bridge on the Sa...

NIA raids at multiple locations in 3 districts of Kashmir region in terror-related case

NIA raids at multiple locations in 3 districts of Kashmir region in terror-related case

The raids conducted in Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian distri...

Woman pilot hit 10-year-old domestic help with 'hot tongs or hot iron' for mistakes

Woman pilot hit 10-year-old domestic help with 'hot tongs'

Police have arrested Kaushik Bagchi (36) and wife Poornima B...

5 buried alive, three washed away as rain batters Kathua

5 buried alive, three washed away as rain batters Kathua


Cities

View All

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Swollen Beas waters worsen flood situation in Mand area

Inundated roads turn into breeding ground for mosquitoes

Scrap dealer run over by school bus, driver absconds

Knotty affair: Not just poles, cables installed on walls, house roofs in Adarsh Nagar

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Declared PO twice, fraudster arrested

Khuda Lahora villagers nab bike thieves

Fresh diarrhoea cases reported in Kharar area

PGI doc attempts suicide

Woman pilot hit 10-year-old domestic help with 'hot tongs or hot iron' for mistakes

Woman pilot hit 10-year-old domestic help with 'hot tongs'

Now, scare of waterborne diseases looms over Delhi

NIA attaches properties of Delhi smuggler in heroin seizure case

Man run over by car in Ghaziabad

Minor killed during robbery in Noida; 1 arrested

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Post-deluge, govt schools in Lohian see thin attendance

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Will tide over tough times together: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't politicise floods: Harbhajan Singh

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

Two youths drown in Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Money changer loot case in Ludhiana cracked with arrest of three

War on drugs: Ludhiana District leads Punjab with most NDPS cases

Tajpur Road’s dilapidated stretch endangers commuters

Heavy rain hits life in city

Heavy rain hits life in Patiala

Punjabi varsity student bags shooting medals

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Minister visits flood-hit areas, seeks Central aid

Front seeks 150-day job for workers in areas hit by floods