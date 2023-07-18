The Tarn Taran Fracas

ELSEWHERE in this issue will be found a long statement issued by the Secretary, Namdhari Pracharak Dal, giving its version of the most deplorable incidents that happened at the Tarn Taran Darbar and its precincts on July 12. It is alleged in this statement that around 4,000 Akalis surrounded at least 40 Namdharis while they were engaged in their usual Amavas Dewan, and attacked them with lathis, hatchets and kirpans without any immediate provocation whatsoever, and that later on the Akalis marched to the Namdhari bunga in the shrine itself and there not only broke open closed rooms and forcibly carried away utensils, flour, clothes and other property but also molested the Namdhari women present there. It is also alleged that the Akalis dragged unconscious Namdharis by their sacred kesh and threw them into the tank and that they beat several Namdharis with a view to make them deny their faith in Guru Ram Singh. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, on the other hand, does not admit any of these facts except that about 30 Namdharis and 14 others were wounded in what it describes as a scuffle. The cause of the scuffle, according to the committee, was that a big procession of Sikhs with Guru Granth Sahib in front of them passed through the parikarma and the Namdharis did not stand up to do honour to the Granth Sahib. Thereupon, it is stated, some Sikhs started bodily lifting up the Namdharis and a scuffle ensued. The Namdharis deny that any such procession passed the parikarma, and aver that their respect for the Granth Sahib is as great as that of any other Sikh.

#Tarn Taran