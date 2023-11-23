THE TEJ CASE

THE District and Sessions Judge’s judgment on the appeal filed by Deshbandhu Gupta of the Tej against his conviction under Sections 153A and 505 of the IPC is as unconvincing as any judicial pronouncement could possibly be. The case raises important issues of general importance which deserve more than a mere passing consideration. One of these is the question whether it was or was not the duty of the Magistrate to frame the charge in such a manner as to give the accused a fair chance of presenting such evidence as he might desire to produce in his defence. The Magistrate in this case did not specify the place or places where the accused, by publishing the article in question, promoted or attempted to promote feelings of hatred between Hindus and Mussalmans or where the former had been incited to commit illegal acts. The all-comprehensive nature of the charge made it impossible for the accused to refute it by citing evidence in his favour, for he could not bring witnesses from every quarter of the globe to show that the article had nowhere had the effect which the prosecution attributed to it. The Sessions Judge says: “Nor is there any reason why such a specification should be made: the former Section (153A) refers to promoting or attempting to promote feelings of hatred among communities, and the latter (505) contains the words ‘likely to incite’. No doubt, if feelings of hatred had been promoted, or the Hindus had actually been in any particular place incited by the article in question, the charge would have specified the place; but in the present case, it is not alleged that any overt act resulted from the publication of the article.”