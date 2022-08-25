The Times and Mr Lloyd George’s Speech

NOW that we have before us the text of the Times article on Mr Lloyd George’s speech, it is clear that the Times is just as little satisfied with the speech as Colonel Wedgwood or the Indian public, though they look at it from opposite points of view. The debate, says the journal, “took a lamentable turn” when the Premier rose to speak, and it adds:-- The Indian Civil Service has pressing grievances. Had the PM read a memorandum circulated privately by the Indian Civil Service Central Association, he would have realised that its members are tired of flattery. The Montagu-Chelmsford Report and many official utterances since 1917, including the PM’s speech, have paid tributes to a noble service whose achievements are beyond ignoring. But men faced with the problems of meeting their children’s school bills, of finding money to save their wives’ health by transferring them from the plains to the hills, and of making provision for the future are not soothed by rhetoric. “The steel frame of the whole structure” may justifiably feel that if its merits are so well recognised, it is entitled to better treatment. The Government yesterday did not promise even the customary committee of inquiry, which Sir Donald Maclean suggested. Both he and Colonel Wedgwood drew attention to the danger lest India should think that the House of Commons is chiefly concerned about the interests of the British in India, and bade us remember that the Civil Service exists for India and not India for the Civil Service. This danger is only too real. It is exactly the criticism that the extremist Press in India can be counted on to make. It is, therefore, doubly regrettable that the Indian Civil Service will have to bear the odium of having had a debate upon its grievances, when in fact no serious attention was paid to the grievances.