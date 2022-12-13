WE find from the English papers that in one of his last speeches before the Election, Mr. Bonar Law spoke of the tranquillity of India as being among the urgent tasks of the new Government. What is not clear, however, from the references to the speech in the British Press is by what means the Premier proposes to tranquillise India. There are only three possible methods by which the task can be attempted: pure repression, repression tempered by conciliation and pure conciliation. If Mr. Law knows anything about India, if the agents of the British Government in India have kept him posted as regards the situation in this country, he must know that the first two methods have been tried and been found wanting. Repression has gone as far as it could have gone in dealing with a people who, except for aberrations on the part of the handful of misguided individuals, are non-violent. The greatest leader of the national movement, a man who is literally the idol of his country and whom even those who differ from him in politics respect and revere beyond most other living men on account of his splendid intellect and his saintly character, has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment for six years. Other leaders of the first rank, Hindu and Mussalman, have similarly been sent to prison, along with a large number of others less conspicuous, but not less devoted to the national cause. Altogether more than thirty thousand persons were arrested during the last twelve months for one alleged political offence or another, sent to prison, and a large proportion of them were eventually convicted as the result of trials in which they took no part beyond, in some cases, submitting a written statement, and were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.