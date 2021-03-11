THE TREATMENT OF POLITICAL PRISONERS

THAT the present policy of repression, which is being pursued in several provinces, is bound to leave behind bitterness amongst the people and is likely to make an amicable settlement between the Government and the people more difficult, does not admit of any doubt. That this policy will stiffen the backs of the non-co-operators and give a fresh impetus to their activities is also not improbable. But even if the Government cannot convince itself of the incalculable harm which its present policy is bound to do to the interests which both the people and the Government hold dear, or realise that its present policy constitutes a peril to the chances of obliterating the present estrangement between itself and a large section of the people, it ought at least to understand that the effects of the present policy, if it is at all necessary to persist in it, can to a large extent be mitigated or heightened according to the methods adopted to carry out that policy. Just as the notifications under the Criminal Law Amendment Act and the Seditious Meetings Act led individual non-co-operators, who had decided to give up the idea of civil disobedience for the time being, to break the law, in the same manner the present policy of the Government and the modus operandi of enforcing that policy may lead to consequences that neither the Government nor a large section of the people desire. The methods adopted by the police to disperse processions, the mode of making arrests, the conduct of courts towards persons brought before them for trial, the treatment of undertrials and convicted prisoners, the manner in which fines are realised by warrants or otherwise, and other measures adopted by the police and the executive in pursuance of the policy — are calculated either to reduce to a minimum the bitterness, or to heighten that bitterness to a maximum.