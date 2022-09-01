The UP Governorship

WE do not desire to comment upon the appointment of Sir William Marris as Governor of the United Provinces, but this is the fourth time that a Governorship has fallen vacant in India since Lord Sinha resigned the gaddi of Behar and Orissa; and it can be no accident that in none of these cases has the appointment gone to an Indian. It is true that the British Government did not tell us at the time of Lord Sinha’s appointment that one Indian Governorship would always be filled by an Indian. But neither did it tell us at the time of appointing Lord, then Mr SP Sinha, the first Indian member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council that one of the members of the Viceroy’s Executive Council would always be an Indian. Nor did the British Government make any such promise while appointing Indians for the first time to the Secretary of State’s Council or the Executive Councils of the Governors of Madras, Bombay and Bengal. And yet these precedents, once they were created, were never departed from. This, in fact, is one of the glories of British rule on which its advocates are never weary of congratulating themselves. Is it any wonder, then, that when Lord Sinha was appointed to the Governorship of a Province, everybody in India thought that never again would India be without at least one Indian Governor. The Indian Governor means nothing constitutionally, and nothing at all except the breaking down of the barrier of race; and at a time when we have been asking Indian politicians holding offices in or under the Government to resign their positions as a protest against Mr Lloyd George’s speech, it is of no concern to us that the Cabinet has failed to appoint an Indian to a high office. We refer to the omissions only as an instance which proves the untenableness of the claim that there has been no change of policy at Whitehall.