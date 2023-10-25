THE most important part of the Chief Justice’s speech was that in which he dwelt with eloquence and emphasis on the value of publicity in judicial administration. “Not only,” said his lordship, “our Single Benches but also our Division Benches often have to function in small and scarcely dignified chambers, perhaps without that full publicity which, as jurist Jeremy Bentham has remarked, is the very soul of justice. While the public was afforded every reasonable facility to watch the proceedings before the court within the limits of our space and to attend the hearing of all cases of general interest in the two large court rooms available in the old building, it was nevertheless felt that we should, if possible, do more to secure that complete publicity of judicial proceedings which such an eminent constitutional authority as Henry Hallam ranks even higher than the rights of Parliament as a guarantee of public security.” These words were undoubtedly uttered only with reference to the High Court, and as a justification of the new Extensions, but there must have been many among those who heard them and there will be a much larger number among those who will read them in cold print, to whom they are of infinitely greater value because of their wider bearing, because of the sovereign principle which they emphasise, and which has again and again, particularly during the last two years, been honoured more in the breach than in the observance in the trial of political cases. The question is not one of mere want of space. It is largely a question of the mentality of the Executive Government and of those responsible to the administration of justice in the subordinate courts.