The veto mischief

THE restoration of the veto of the Lords, coupled with the barring by statute of the prerogative of the Crown to create peers, would clearly constitute a far greater menace to India than to any other part of the Empire. In purely domestic matters of any vital importance, the House of Lords has hardly ever in recent years dared to defy the considered judgment of the House of Commons. The mischief of its veto has generally been felt only in cases of liberal measures affecting other parts of the Empire, especially parts that are not self-governing. It was in connection with an Irish Home Rule Bill that Mr. Gladstone had to hold out the serious threat of curtailing the power of the Peers. It was also the necessity of passing an Irish Home Rule Bill that led to the passage of the Parliament Act itself. Now that Ireland is already a Free State, India is the only other country (barring, of course, Egypt, whose case is on a different footing) in respect of which the veto of the House can do serious mischief. Let us for a moment have a peep into futurity. Suppose at the end of the first two sessions Mr. Bonar Law introduces and carries through both Houses of Parliament, with the absolute majority at his disposal, a Bill restoring the veto of the Lords and limiting the prerogative of the Crown to create peers. Suppose, then, that England, disgusted by this and other reactionary measures of the Conservative Government, turns it out of office and elects a Parliament with a Labour majority. Suppose, further, that this Parliament under the guidance of a Labour ministry proposes a measure of Home Rule for India according to India’s wishes. It will be no surprise if the House of Lords, which has always contained a very large anti-Indian element, will put its foot down and say that it will not pass the measure.