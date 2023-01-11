The Viceregal Threat

STATESMANSHIP must have reached its nadir, if an official occupying the responsible position of the Viceroy of India knows no better method of dealing with a situation of gravity than by indulging in threats. Not for the first time did Lord Reading declare in his recent speech that if certain things happened, his Government would do certain other things. “Those who have India’s interests at heart,” he said, “those who love her cannot but deeply deplore the unfortunate resolutions recorded at Gaya. I shall not dwell on them. I will not attach too great an importance to these threats. A vigilant watch will, however, be kept on these preparations and I can give you my assurance that my Government will use all its resources to combat and quell the forces of disorder, should they become manifest.” The assurance was scarcely needed, for no one could have expected a Government, which took the extreme repressive action last year, to deal with the forces of mere political agitation with indifference if those forces led to actual disorder. But His Excellency must remember that the mere suppression of political agitation or even of disorder is not the government’s only job. He must remember, moreover, that behind the agitation there are the great forces of discontent, and that these forces, so far from being suppressed by repressive action or threat of such action, are only accentuated by them. His Excellency was good enough to say that he did not care about the resolutions passed at Gaya, but surely it is permissible to enquire why, if the resolutions were so negligible a thing, His Excellency should have wasted so much of his time and attention over them.