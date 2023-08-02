THE VICEROY ON THE KENYA DECISION

WE have already referred to Lord Reading’s declaration in the prorogation speech that the news of the decision regarding Kenya had come to him and his government no less than to the members of the Legislature as a great and severe disappointment, and that they must record their deep regret that His Majesty’s government did not feel justified in giving greater effect to India’s representations. We have also referred to His Excellency’s laboured attempt to make out a case in favour of this greatly and severely disappointing, this deeply regrettable action of His Majesty’s government. We have said that viewed separately, both the expression of disappointment and regret and the attempt to knock the bottom out of this expression are quite intelligible. The difficulty arises only when we try to reconcile them with each other. If the great and severe disappointment and the deep regret of the Government of India are genuine and do not merely come from the lips, as Rai Bahadur Jadunath Majumdar said in a recent speech in the Assembly that they did, one would have expected that the head of that government would not have been able on the very morrow of the decision to assume an attitude of philosophic detachment in regard to it. Such a man might in passing have given credit to His Majesty’s government for honesty of motives, but he would have concentrated his attention chiefly on the other and to him infinitely graver and more important aspect of the matter. That is what Lord Hardinge did on a memorable occasion when he was face to face with an adverse decision of the House of Lords on a subject in respect of which his government was keen.