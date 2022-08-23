THE VICEROY’S SPEECH

THE Viceroy’s interpretation of the Premier’s speech in the Civil Service debate in the House of Commons leaves things exactly where they were. There is not a word in this speech which is calculated to remove the apprehensions that the Premier’s speech has given rise to in this country. His Excellency began by saying that the Premier had only two purposes in view in speaking as he did. The first was to utter a note of warning to those who after the next election might intend to follow the deliberate policy of paralysing the activities of the Government, and the second was to give confidence to the members of the Civil Service. Let us assume for the sake of argument that these were the only purposes Mr. Lloyd George had in view. How does that alter the real issue? That issue is whether in carrying out these purposes the Premier did not use language, which, unless repudiated, would reduce the announcement of 1917 and other historic documents of equal authority to mere scraps of paper. On this point we have three statements on the part of the Viceroy, not one of which meets the requirements of the case. These are, first, that His Excellency never took the Premier’s speech to mean what so many critics in India had taken it to mean; secondly, that even if he had had any doubt, it would have been removed by the fact that when both Sir Donald Maclean and Lord Winterton repudiated Colonel Wedgwood’s statement that the Premier had gone back upon the announcement of 1917, the Prime Minister nodded assent; and thirdly, that the Prime Minister had now authorised him to say that “nothing in his statement to the House of Commons was intended to conflict with or to indicate any departure from the policy announced in the declarations and His Majesty’s Proclamation.”