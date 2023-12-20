THE VICEROY’S SPEECH

THE speech delivered by the Viceroy at the dinner given to him by the European Association in Calcutta is of more than ordinary interest. The first passage in the speech that calls for notice is, of course, that in which His Excellency refers to the successes of the Swarajists at the polls. It is not His Excellency’s fault, as everyone in India knows, that those successes have been achieved. He did everything in his power to prevent them. Forgetting his position as the representative of the Sovereign, who is expected to be above all parties, and regarding himself only as the Governor-General, he worked for the defeat of the Swarajists almost as vigorously as if he had been the actual head of a rival political party. It is easy to recall more than one speech in which His Excellency not only warned the country against the consequences of returning the Swarajists to the council but actually held out the threat that in certain circumstances the election of those men might lead to the suspension of the reforms. To one who took up this extraordinary attitude towards the Swaraj party before the elections, the victory it has won in more than one province as well as in the case of the Legislative Assembly could not but be a matter of keen disappointment and energetic regret. There is ample evidence of both in the present speech, the first made by him since the elections, though there is an attempt to cover these feelings over with a certain appearance of philosophic equanimity. “I trust,” said His Excellency, “that their close association and better acquaintance with the work of the administration will eventually result in increased sobriety of judgment and in greater regard for more peaceful but surer methods of progress.”

