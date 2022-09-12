IT is a matter of some satisfaction that the vote of censure — that is the name by which the resolution condemning the Premier’s speech has come to be called both by our officials and by a semi-official Press — which was rejected by the Council of State on Thursday was adopted by a considerable majority by the Legislative Assembly on Friday. As the arguments, both on the popular side and on the official, were much the same in both cases, this result could only have been, as it actually was, due to the difference between the two Houses in the matter of their composition. It is true that in both Houses the elected members are in a majority, but while the majority in one case is both real and substantial, in the other it is not only small but for all practical purposes ineffective. The franchise for the Council of State is, indeed, so high and the elective seats so distributed that it is too much in the present circumstances to expect that in any matter in which the Government is in earnest the majority of the elected members of the Council will go against it. It is to this circumstance, we believe, that we owe the fact that a resolution in respect of which, in spite of their best efforts, the Government sustained a serious defeat in the Legislative Assembly, was not even pressed to a division in the Council of State. At the time of writing, we have no idea of the relative position of the two parties in the Council, but judging both from the nature of some of the speeches on the non-official side, especially those of Mr. Khaparde, Sir D. Wacha and Sir M. Dadabhoy — the first two of whom, at any rate, were not long ago popular figures on the national platform — as well as from the very fact that no division took place, there is reason to fear that the popular side was even weaker in this than in ordinary cases.