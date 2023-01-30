FOR the second time in two years has the Legislative Assembly felt constrained to pass a vote of censure upon a member of His Majesty’s Government in connection with a matter of importance. The first was the occasion in September last when the House by 48 votes against 34 condemned Mr. Lloyd George’s speech. What distinguished the present case from the earlier one, however, is that while on that occasion the minority who opposed the resolution of Mr. Agnihotri as amended by Mr. Rangachari included several non-official members, in the present case all the non-official members who took part in the debate with one exception were on the popular side, the exception being Khan Bahadur Zahir-ud-Din Ahmad (Dacca Division, Mahomedan Rural). Even European non-official members like Sir Montagu Webb, Col. Gidney and Mr. Spence associate themselves with the vote of censure. This unanimity of non-official opinion is not without significance. It shows the true nature of the action of the Secretary of State and the position that he has created for himself and the Government by taking this action. Not even a moment’s reflection is needed to show that a measure, which does not find more than a single non-official supporter in an Assembly constituted as the Legislative Assembly is, is a measure that can only have been conceived in interests other than and radically at variance with those of India. A measure like this, if persisted in the face of such unanimous opposition, would be a conclusive proof that the Reforms are not better than a scrap of paper. If the Reforms are held by those who believe most in them to have done two things more than any other, these are the ensuring of respect for Indian opinion, and the exclusion of the Secretary of State’s interference in cases where that opinion is unanimous.