THE Year of the Lion ended in November 1972, when the Year of the Tiger began. At a meeting of the Indian Board for Wildlife, it was decided that since there were 1,827 tigers in India as against 177 lions, mostly in Gujarat, the tiger should be declared the National Animal. The enthronement of the tiger did not go unlamented by people who believed that the lion was a greater gentleman —- at any rate more majestic — than the tiger. Not for nothing had the lion enjoyed the title of the King of the Forest. But once India became a republic, it was inevitable that the lion should also one day go the way of the two-footed maharajas and maharanis. In vain did the royalists argue that the lion was an authentic and original “mulki” whereas the tiger entered India from Northern Asia after the last ice age — through China, past the eastern end of the Himalayan range and into north-east India. The only relief that everybody shared was that at least the Chinese did not lay claim to the Royal Bengal Tiger or the lions of Gir Forest as Overseas Chinese Nationals. Equally encouraging was the world response to conserving India’s tiger population once it had been declared our National Animal. No such enthusiasm was noticed when, some years ago, the peacock was named India’s National Bird. Only the wags recalled how, when George III had partly recovered from his attacks of insanity, his ministers got him to read the King’s speech, and he ended every sentence with the word “peacock.” They had told him that “peacock” was an excellent word for ending a sentence — only kings should not let their subjects hear it, but only whisper it softly. The President of the World Wildlife Board, Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, has issued an appeal to raise $1 million to help India, Nepal and Bangladesh to save the tiger from imminent extinction.