Tilak’s Greatness

The following text, which is a translation of a paragraph which Dr Tagore has contributed to a Bengali weekly and for which we are indebted to the Modern Review, may be commended to all those who miscomprehend the national movement in India as a merely political movement and who look upon the leaders of that movement as men unduly obsessed by the purely political point of view and by purely political problems: “This reminds me of an incident. Lokmanya Tilak was then alive. By a messenger of his, he sent me Rs 50,000 asking me to go to Europe. It is true that at that time, non-co-operation had not begun, but a political agitation was raging like a cyclone. I said I would not be able to go to Europe in connection with a political agitation. He sent me word again that it was against his intention that I should be engrossed in politics, that my true work was to be the bearer of the message of India which I could preach, and that I could truly serve India only by that kind of true work. But I knew that the public had chosen Tilak as their political leader and had given him money for political work. For that reason, I could not accept his
Rs 50,000. I met him afterwards in Bombay City. He said to me again, ‘If you keep yourself aloof from politics, then alone you can do you work and consequently the country’s work. I did not at all expect from you anything greater than this.’ I understood then that the commentary on the Gita which Tilak had composed was a work which rightfully belonged to him and the right which was his was a great right.”
