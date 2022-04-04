WE cannot agree with Mr. Santanam that except for a few minor concessions “political prisoners are being treated just like ordinary prisoners,” and that “one has given up expecting any preferential treatment of them.” As far as our information goes, such prisoners are not treated like ordinary prisoners in respect of several important matters. For instance, they are allowed to have their own clothes on and to provide themselves with their own beddings and utensils, and no work is given to such of them as are sentenced to rigorous imprisonment except spinning or the opening of thread. It cannot be said that these are only minor concessions. As regards three other matters, too, namely, food, letters and interviews they are, according to our information, preferentially treated, whatever one may think of the adequacy or otherwise of the preferences shown to them. Having said this, let us add that on the main issue, we agree with Mr. Santanam. The treatment of political prisoners is open to grave exception and compares unfavourably with the treatment of the same class of prisoners in some other provinces. In one respect, it falls short of the promise made on behalf of the Punjab Government itself by Sardar Bahadur Sardar Sundar Singh Majithia in his speech in the Punjab Legislative Council on Lala Thakur Das’ motion. “A special prisoner”, said the hon. member, “shall receive a special dietary, which shall be prescribed by the Inspector-General of Prisons with the sanction of the Local Government, provided that no such prisoner shall be entitled to a diet on that special scale unless he pays the additional cost over that of the ordinary prison diet prescribed for European prisoners.” If these words mean anything, they mean that the diet shall be superior to ordinary prison diet prescribed for ordinary European prisoners.