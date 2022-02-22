TRIUMPH OF REACTION

EVERYTHING goes to show that for the moment the forces of reaction have triumphed over those of progress. The issue as between the two schools was admirably stated by Sir Hicks. One thought that free, though bad government was better than autocratic, though good government. The other held that good government, even if autocratic, was better than freedom. We had hitherto been under the impression that in a contest like this the position of the Liberal party and of Liberal statesmen could not be in dispute. It was a Liberal statesman who said self-government is better than any amount of good government, while the foremost Liberal statesman of our time declared that the remedy for the abuses of freedom was more freedom and not less. Indeed if there is one doctrine more than another which can be said to be associated with the profession and practice of Liberalism, it is the doctrine of liberty, of the superiority of some form of government. And yet this is the doctrine of which there was no trace in the speeches of either of the spokesmen of His Majesty’s Government during the recent debate, both of whom have always enjoyed the reputation of being true Liberals, and one of whom at least has sometimes been regarded as a Radical. Not that there was any avowed repudiation. That is not the Liberal way. But whether avowed or not, there can be no mistake about the fact. Take, for instance, a passage like the following which contains all that Mr. Montagu had to say--“Government desired, if matters went well, that eventually further steps should be taken. But Parliament had decided that if matters did not go well, no further steps should be taken.” The most charitable interpretation of these words is that in the opinion of Mr. Montagu, good government as such is better than self-government as such.