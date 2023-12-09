TWO IMMEDIATE PROBLEMS

NOW that the elections in this province (Punjab) are over, there are two matters of outstanding importance which must receive immediate attention. One is the absolute necessity of the several groups of members in the council organising themselves, as far as possible, on a party basis. We know there is no room for parties in the western sense in a council which is far from being a Parliament in the real sense of the term. But however different our Legislative Council may be from a real Parliament it is no use disguising the fact that the several groups of its members are divided from one another in certain important respects, and so long as this division exists, the best interests of all concerned require that the groups should be properly organised. Thus only can the government and the public no less than the members themselves know whom or what they have to deal with. This classification has become easier in the present council than it was in the last, thanks to the advent of the Swarajists, the Khilafatists, the nominees of the SGPC and the Hindu Swaraksha Sabha. Each of these claim a distinct and well-defined group. The Swarajists have a solid block of nine, the SGPC nominees are another block of 11, the Khilafatists three or four, and the Swaraksha Sabha men four or five. In addition to these, there are three or four Independents, five or six other Hindu members who are at present unclassified and the overwhelming majority of Mussalman members who belong to the same undefined category. We say ‘undefined category’ advisedly, because the experience of the last council definitely shows that except in matters of purely communal interest the Mussalman members are by no means always a united party.