Two necessary safeguards

WE have only two words to say by way of criticism of the Swaraj party’s decisions at the recent Bombay meeting on which we commented yesterday. In the first place, why does the party insist upon the faithful observance of “the principles and policy of the party as laid down in its programme based at Allahabad on February 22”? The programme is not like the laws of the Medes and the Persians, eternal and unchangeable; and circumstances may arise in which very useful members of the party may find it impossible to observe these principles and policy in their entirety. Has not the party seen enough of the evil effects of making a fetish of a particular programme? In our opinion, the last part of the undertaking is all that is necessary in order to prevent the members of the party in the Legislature from acting merely in their independent capacity or in a manner disapproved by the party on the strength of whose tickets alone they have become members of those bodies. Of course, even in this last case, there is the question of double allegiance on the part of members, allegiance to the electors and allegiance to their party, but this is inseparable from a party government in the strict sense of the term. Secondly, and this in our opinion is a more serious thing, we see no proper recognition in the resolutions adopted by the party at Bombay of the fact that the party is a party within the Congress and not independent of it. This was to some extent inevitable because the majority, though it has decided not to carry on active propaganda against Council elections, has by no means lifted or even suspended the boycott, and the Swaraj party had to be on its guard against creating a misleading impression to the contrary.