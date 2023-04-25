 TWO OUTSTANDING QUESTIONS : The Tribune India

lahore, wednesday, april 25, 1923

TWO OUTSTANDING QUESTIONS

TWO OUTSTANDING QUESTIONS

THERE are two questions of outstanding importance before the public at this moment, especially that large section of the public which believes in the Congress and wants immediate Swaraj. One, which is general and is of equal importance to the whole country, is the question of a real compromise between the two wings of the Congress. We say “real compromise,” because the one that was arrived at some time ago was no compromise in the proper sense of the term. It was more in the nature of a truce, and as such its usefulness would depend upon whether it was to be followed up by a permanent and lasting peace. Unhappily so far as the public is aware of, no definite or tangible step towards the making of such peace has been taken so far. That does not mean, of course, that the leaders are doing nothing. Nothing, we believe, could be farther from the truth. Without being in their confidence and without giving out what is not already an open secret among many persons who are as little in their confidence as ourselves, it is safe to assert that during the last two months, and especially the last three weeks or so, serious efforts must have been made to explore the possibilities of an agreement. The meetings of the leaders of the two parties at Lahore, of which there have been more than one, can be no mere accident. Nor is it conceivable that the leaders having met, no matter for what immediate purpose, could have refrained from talking about the one thing that was naturally nearest their hearts. The thing would be all the more incredible, because the period of the truce is about to expire, and also because if the last two months have or ought to have convinced the leaders of one thing rather than another, that thing is that without a settlement of the differences between the two wings, Congress work on an efficient, not to say, satisfactory footing has become almost an impossibility.

