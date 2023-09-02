UNITY AND SWARAJ

THE question of national unity is so important that no apology is needed to revert to it. Unity presupposes the existence of differentiating causes and aims at weakening the forces of disintegration while increasing the power of cohesion. It was in this sense that we said the other day that the Centre Party ought to strengthen the forces of unity by creating new and strong connecting links between Hindus and Muslims in civic, economic, industrial and educational spheres — even if in social and religious spheres no more was done than minimising points of difference and bringing the communities together whenever possible without risk of collision — so that the daily life of Hindus and Muslims might reflect the principle of a common national life. The very presentation of the problem of Hindu-Muslim unity, while, on the one hand, proves that the principle of oneness as applied to their relations predicates spheres which are neither Hindu nor Muslim but common to both, on the other, establishes the fact that the two communities have marked and even radical differences. Any scheme which aims at unifying them must preserve their distinctive peculiarities and combat disintegrating influences. Pandit Malaviya and Pandit Motilal Nehru have both allowed for these conditions. The former attacked the problem from the outside, the latter from the inside. The Sangathan movement is intended to organise and cultivate the oneness of Hindu in the hope of equalising the two parties and finding a physical guarantee for their unity in other than social and religious spheres. The other nationalist leader preferred to rely on the Centre Party to bring about a collision from within.