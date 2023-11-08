Vagaries of a Returning Officer

WE deeply regret to learn that the nomination papers of two of the most important Swarajist candidates were rejected by the returning officers concerned at the time of scrutiny on Tuesday last, that of Dr Gopi Chand Bhargava on the ground that while the Executive Government had remitted the sentence passed upon him in the Lahore leaders’ case, the conviction involving the sentence, which was for a period longer than six months, remained; and that of Mr Labh Singh on the ground that his name had been wrongly put as “Mr” Labh Singh, instead of simply Labh Singh, and that in giving the name of the constituency on behalf of which he was standing, the word “rural” had been added within parenthesis. As regards the first, while it is at best extremely doubtful whether the case of Dr Gopi Chand fell under the category contemplated in the disqualifying rule, we have to repeat what we have said again and again that the existence of this rule itself, which has nothing corresponding to it in the English electoral rule, has not the smallest justification, and also that the least the Government of India, which is never weary of professing its anxiety to make the Reforms a success, could have done was to take steps to remove the disqualification, if any, of persons like Dr Gopi Chand who, by general admission, are the truest representatives of their people. As regards the second, we feel perfectly certain that the grounds on which the nomination papers have been rejected are utterly frivolous and the action of the returning officer, who by the way is a junior officer, is void of any justification.