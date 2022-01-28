Vicious Circle

INDULGENCE in platitudes and showering of praises by visiting dignitaries are generally prompted by courtesy and need not be taken at their face value. But Mr. Robert McNamara’s tribute to India’s progress falls in a somewhat different category. Since the objectives of growth with social justice are close to the World Bank’s cherished ideals, he has stated, more assistance would be available to this country. The flow of funds even after the recent war, he added, was testimony to the Bank’s faith in India’s future and her ability to maintain the “magnificent record of achievement.” That the prospects of larger World Bank aid are bright is also indicated by the US decision to replenish IDA finances by contributing its full quota. India has for years been a major beneficiary of IDA programmes and, despite recent events, further aid amounting to 340 m. dollars may soon be on the way from that source. There is also the implication that the Aid Consortium will continue its familiar role of channelising aid to this country. These promises have come at a time when many of India’s planners and Finance Ministry officials are rather disturbed at the prospect of curtailing development project outlays because of the sharp fall in foreign doles. They have been accustomed to receiving liberal aid and drawing up ambitious schemes for so long that adaptation to the new climate of self-reliance, on which Mrs. Gandhi has been laying stress, is providing difficult. At her New Year-eve press conference she stated that what was being bandied about as “generous aid” was nothing but long-term credit on which this country had been paying heavy interest. But the burden of additional insults and taunts was proving too much. The crude and cavalier behaviour of the U.S., followed by Japan, naturally caused great annoyance in this country.