 VICTORY OR DEFEAT? : The Tribune India

Lahore, Friday, September 14, 1923

VICTORY OR DEFEAT?



THE rejoinder which Vallabhbhai Patel has issued with commendable promptitude is a complete answer to the Central Provinces Government’s resolution, a telegraphic summary of which was recently published in these columns. The resolution made three specific statements, and it is obvious that the question of victory or defeat in this case depends essentially upon the correctness or otherwise of those statements. These were — the August 18 procession was allowed on the basis of an application by Patel; the processionists observed the conditions laid down by the government; and the government had been given an undertaking that the prisoners would not, after their release, take any further part in the Nagpur flag agitation contrary to the conditions under which the procession of August 18 was permitted. Patel declares that every one of these statements is incorrect. As regards the first statement, he writes: “My letter to the District Superintendent of Police speaks for itself. It is nothing more or less than a notice or intimation of what we were going to do.” As for the application, Patel says that was precisely what the government wanted and which it had consistently refused to do. “When Mr Vithalbhai”, he writes, “had his first interview with the Home Member before the Council sitting, the Home Member, after consulting his colleagues, wrote to him that the government had no objection to the passing of processions if someone on behalf of the Congress Committee approached the District Magistrate, and in that event, the question of the prisoners’ release would be favourably considered. We at once wrote back to say that we could make no such application to the District Magistrate whose very order had given rise to the Satyagraha movement.”

