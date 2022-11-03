VIOLENCE AGAINST SIKHS.

OUR first word of comment in regard in the debate that took place in the Punjab Legislative Council on Sardar Dasanudha Singh’s resolution regarding the Akali situation must be an expression of gratification at the fact that almost every single non-official member who took part in the debate, whether Hindu, Mussalman or Christian, condemned the beating to which for weeks Akalis were subjected both on the road leading to Guru-ka-Bagh and at Guru-ka-Bagh itself, and that no voice was raised even from the official benches in defence of the indefensible. Not only the mover of the resolution, but Raja Narendranath, Maulvi Muharram Ali Chand, Mian Shah Niwaz, Syed Mahomed Hussian, Mr. K.L. Rallia Ram, Mr. Ganpat Rai, and several other members referred in terms of eulogy to the spirit of non-violence displayed by the Akalis under circumstances of great provocation, their patience, fortitude, complete self-possession and stern military discipline, while most of them described the action of the Police as not only undignified and improper, but illegal and inhuman. And what was Sir John Maynard’s reply to all this condemnation? Nothing except that the Government regretted deeply that they were in conflict at the present time with such noble and generous people as the Sikhs, but since the primary duty of Government was to maintain law and order, they had no choice but to do what they had been doing. This was clearly no defence of the beating, the dragging of people by the hair, the denial of water to the wounded by cutting off of supplies and other similar proceedings, which had been condemned in the course of the debate, but only of the policy of making arrests.