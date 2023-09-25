VIOLENCE AND NON-VIOLENCE

WITH all their pretensions to the contrary, a sense of humour is clearly not among the many gifts of extremist Anglo-Indian journals. On no other hypothesis could one explain the fact that almost every one of them has, in commenting upon the proceedings of the Special Congress, drawn attention to the marked difference, as they call it, between the spirit and temper of some of the speeches made and resolutions passed at it with the spirit and temper of Mahatma Gandhi. The following, which we cull from a leaderette in Sunday’s issue of the local Anglo-Indian journal, is as good a sample of this class of comment as any other: “The general trend of many of the speeches and of some of the most important resolutions passed was dead against the Gandhian influence. Not only did they disregard his warnings and advice in declaring for a general campaign of civil disobedience, though their own committee of enquiry reported only last year that the country was wholly unprepared for such a step, and in advocating a general boycott of British goods, but they even went out of their way to repudiate the doctrine of ahimsa and the professions of benevolence and charity in which Mr Gandhi has always wrapped his propaganda. He may be sincere in disclaiming all malice and hatred, but it is quite certain that none of his followers were sincere when they initiated his language.” The first answer to this tirade is the obvious one. What moved the Congress generally and the speakers referred to by the writer in particular was not hatred but anger, not ill-will but a desire to bite back at those who had wronged India.

#Congress