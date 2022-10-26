Voting Power without Responsibility

COMMENTING on Sardar Jogindra Singh’s proposed resolution in the Council of State asking for an early examination of the powers of the Secretary of State in Council and of the Governor-General in Council in respect of financial and administrative questions, an Anglo-Indian contemporary is reminded of some remarks made by Sir Sivaswami Iyer in an article in the Nineteenth Century and After. In this article, as our readers are aware, Sir Sivaswami, after pointing to the difficulties arising from the Government of India being responsible to Parliament through the Secretary of State and yet having to face an Assembly in which it is in a minority of no less than 114, said: “The Central Legislature has enormous voting power but no responsibility… it is impossible for the Government to adopt any bold policy in any matter —legislative, administrative or financial — for the reason that they cannot be certain beforehand of the amount of support that they are likely to receive in the Assembly.” Sir Sivaswami’s own remedy for this unnatural state of things is the remedy which all Progressives in India have now for two years been urging with passionate emphasis, “the transfer of control over all but certain specified subjects to the popular element in the Central Legislature.” It is interesting to find that the journal to which we have referred, while admitting the existence of the difficulties neither accepts Sir Sivaswami’s solution nor offers any solution of its own. It writes: “To pull up the constitutional plant by the roots, just to see how they are getting on and perhaps just to straighten them here and there, would, as Lord Peel pointed out in a speech that was reported in our columns yesterday, not be the best way to promote progress.” This would appear to many to be no better than a counsel of despair.
