WAR AND PEACE

JUDGING from the recent Reuter telegrams, there is one point in respect of which the policy of England in regard to the Near East differs under the present regime from what it was under the Lloyd George regime. The policy of the rattling of the sword is there in full force; only the sword is no longer to be the isolated sword of an erratic genius, but of the British Government, the Dominions and all the principal Allies. “I lay down the cardinal principle,” said Lord Curzon in a speech he delivered recently at a meeting of businessmen in London, “that peace can only be recovered by the common action of the principal Allies who achieved victory in the war.” “We will settle the question of the Near East,” he added, “if the principal Allies, ourselves with France and Italy act with each other loyally. You will not do it by standing aloof. You will not do it by isolation. For the British nation to isolate itself from other nations would be a policy of madness.” Mr. Bonar Law himself, in his speech in South London, “emphasised that the allied High Commissioners and Generals were now absolutely united, which was not previously the case.” Mr. Lloyd George would, if asked, have probably made the same avowal of his faith in the principle of allied unity, but in practice the fondness he had developed for saying “Alone I did it” prevented him from consulting either other members of the Empire or even the Cabinet as a whole before sending what was virtually an ultimatum to Turkey. Mr. Bonar Law expressed his astonishment that the ex-Premier “had issued his appeal to the Dominions without previous consultation with the Dominions and with the knowledge of only three or four members of the Cabinet.” But had not this been Mr. George’s practice all along?